James Gunn's Superman: Legacy is set for global release this summer after Warner Bros won a legal battle over international copyright claims by the Shuster estate.

The highly anticipated 'Superman' film, directed by James Gunn, will hit the cinemas worldwide this summer, following a significant legal victory for Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) and DC Comics.

The ruling came after a legal challenge from Mark Warren Peary, the executor of the estate of Joe Shuster, one of Superman's creators, according to Deadline.

In a federal court decision this week, US District Judge Jesse Furman dismissed a lawsuit filed in January by Peary, which sought to halt the release of the James Gunn-directed 'Superman' film in several countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

As per Deadline, the lawsuit claimed that WBD and DC Comics were infringing on the Shuster estate's copyright by continuing to exploit 'Superman' in these regions without proper authorisation.

However, the court sided with Warner Bros Discovery, citing a lack of jurisdiction over the case.

Judge Furman ruled that the lawsuit, which was based on copyright infringement claims in foreign countries, fell outside the purview of US federal law.

"The Court concludes that it lacks subject-matter jurisdiction over this case; the case therefore must be and is dismissed," wrote Judge Furman in a 13-page order filed Thursday, adding, "Accordingly, the Court need not and does not address Defendants' alternative argument that the case should be transferred to another federal district," as quoted by Deadline.

Despite the court's ruling, the decision does not address the core issues of the case, and as per Deadline, legal experts suggest that Peary, who has a history of pursuing similar claims, may file another suit in state court.

Warner Bros Discovery, represented by attorneys Daniel Petrocelli and O'Melveny & Myers, welcomed the court's dismissal of the lawsuit.

In a statement, the studio expressed its satisfaction with the ruling and reaffirmed its position on the ownership of Superman's rights.

"We are pleased with the court's decision to dismiss this baseless lawsuit. As we have consistently maintained, DC controls all rights to Superman," the statement read, as per Deadline.

Marc Toberoff, the attorney representing the Shuster estate, has yet to comment publicly on the ruling.

Toberoff has previously been involved in several legal battles with Warner Bros. over Superman's rights, particularly about the estates of Shuster and his co-creator, Jerry Siegel.

The lawsuit stems from the long-standing legal battle over the ownership of 'Superman', a character that has become one of the most successful and profitable franchises in entertainment history.

In 1938, Siegel and Shuster, two struggling comic book creators, signed away the global rights to Superman for a mere USD 130, which today is seen as one of the most regretful deals in entertainment history.

Peary's lawsuit claims that under the copyright laws of countries with British legal traditions, such as Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia, the assignment of rights to Superman automatically terminated 25 years after the death of the author.

Since Shuster died in 1992, the Shuster estate's claim to foreign copyrights in these territories should have been reinstated in 2017 (and in Canada in 2021).

According to the suit, as reported by Deadline, DC continued to exploit Superman in these regions without the Shuster estate's authorisation, infringing on their copyright rights in motion pictures, television series, and merchandise.

Despite the legal drama surrounding the character, 'Superman' is set to return to the big screen this summer with the release of 'Superman: Legacy', directed by James Gunn.

The film stars David Corenswet as the iconic superhero, with Rachel Brosnahan portraying Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult taking on the role of Lex Luthor.

Maria Gabriela de Faria will also appear as The Engineer.

The movie is slated for release on July 11, 2025, and will be part of the larger DC Universe, which is undergoing a major reboot under Gunn's creative leadership.