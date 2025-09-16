- Home
- 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': Janhvi Kapoor to Varun Dhawan; Check star cast fees
The movie 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' will be released in theaters on October 2. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the lead roles in this film. So, let's find out how much they and the other stars were paid to work in this movie
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan will be seen in a key role in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. He was paid a fee of 15 crore rupees for this film.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the lead role in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. According to media reports, Janhvi Kapoor got 5 crore rupees for her role.
Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra will be seen in an important role in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. She was given a fee of 1 crore rupees for this film.
Rohit Saraf
Rohit Saraf's name is also on this list. He was paid a hefty sum of about 1 crore rupees to work in the movie 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.
Akshay Oberoi
Akshay Oberoi is also appearing in the movie 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. He is getting 70 lakh rupees for this film.
Maniesh Paul
Maniesh Paul was seen in an important role in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. As per media reports, he got a fee of about 70 lakh rupees for this film.