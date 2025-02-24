Sunny Leone at Maha Kumbh? Video of her goes viral; Here's the TRUTH

Fact Check: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone’s viral video is from Varanasi, not Maha Kumbh. On social media the video is worngly linking to Maha Kumbh 2025

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 3:01 PM IST

A video of actress Sunny Leone filming near a ghat has become popular on social media. Some individuals are circulating this video, claiming that it is from the Maha Kumbh. In its examination, Vishvas News discovered that the viral claim was misleading. Actually, this footage of Leone is from 2023, when she visited Varanasi to promote her new record. The video is being fraudulently attributed to the Maha Kumbh.

budget 2025
article_image2

What's going viral?

On February 21, 2025, Facebook user 'Manish Kumar' (archive link) published the video with the caption, "Purifying herself from all sins, here comes everyone's favourite Sunny Leone." Many social media users have uploaded a video with the same allegation. To explore the viral video, we looked for screenshots with Google Lens. We discovered a story on the popular video on Dainik Jagran's website. The story, published on November 17, 2023, reported that Sunny Leone had visited Varanasi to promote a music CD. She went to the Baba Vishwanath temple and attended the Ganga Aarti during this time.

article_image3

We spotted the popular video on Zee News' official YouTube account. According to the information presented in the video, which was posted on November 17, 2023, it was recorded in Varanasi. We also discovered the viral video on Sunny Leone's official X account, which was shared on December 3, 2023.

article_image4

We sent the video to Basant Kumar, editor-in-chief of Dainik Jagran Varanasi. He informed us that this video is from Varanasi, although it is ancient. Sunny Leone has arrived to promote her CD. Finally, we checked the account of the individual who shared the video with a bogus claim. We discovered that almost 6,000 individuals follow the user. The user identified himself as a resident of Samastipur, Bihar.

