    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez wants to attend IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi; moves Delhi HC

    First Published May 11, 2022, 3:51 PM IST

    Jacqueline Fernandez, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 extortion case of Sukesh Chandrasekar, has filed an application with Delhi High Court, seeking permission to travel abroad.

    Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news lately; for her movies of course, but more so for conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200 crore extortion case. Jacqueline has been on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) ever since her alleged relationship with the conman came to the fore. Chandrasekhar has also allegedly presented Jacqueline with gifts amounting in crores, from the same that he had extorted from a businessman’s wife on the pretext of helping her husband come out of the jail.

    The probing agency, Enforcement Directorate has asked Jacqueline Fernandez to not leave the country while the probe is underway. Amidst the investigation, the Bollywood actress has not moved Delhi High Court, seeking permission to travel abroad.

    Jacqueline Fernandez has filed an application, requesting the court to allow her to travel for 15 days to Abu Dhabi, in order to attend the IIFA Awards 2022. Apart from this, the actress has also sought permission to travel to France and Nepal for film shooting as well.

    Jacqueline Fernandez’ application will be heard by the Patiala Court in New Delhi on May 18. Previously also Jacqueline had sought permission to travel abroad but was turned down.

    Recently, the investigating agency had attached Jacqueline Fernandez’s assets worth Rs 7.27 crore, including a Fixed Deposit of Rs 7 crore that Sukesh Chandrasekhar had got under her name. Apart from Jacqueline, actress Nora Fatehi’s name had also embroiled in the case for allegedly accepting gifts from the conman.

