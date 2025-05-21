- Home
- Entertainment
- Suhana Khan Birthday: Check net worth comparison between Aryan Khan, career and others
Suhana Khan Birthday: Check net worth comparison between Aryan Khan, career and others
Suhana and Aryan Khan are both forging their own paths. But who's wealthier? Explore their net worth and career journeys
| Published : May 21 2025, 07:48 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
111
Image Credit : suhana khan And aryan khan facebook
Suhana Khan will celebrate her 25th birthday on May 22nd. She is set to debut alongside her father, Shahrukh Khan, in the movie 'King'.
211
Image Credit : suhana khan And aryan khan facebook
Suhana Khan has become a fashion icon. She has appeared in several ads and promotes brands on social media.
311
Image Credit : suhana khan And aryan khan facebook
Aryan Khan is three years older than Suhana. Here's a look at their careers, achievements, and net worth.
411
Image Credit : suhana khan And aryan khan facebook
Suhana Khan debuted in the Netflix movie 'The Archies' as Veronica Lodge. She's set to star with SRK in 'King'.
511
Image Credit : suhana khan And aryan khan facebook
Suhana studied filmmaking at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and honed her acting skills at Prithvi Theatre.
611
Image Credit : suhana khan And aryan khan facebook
Suhana Khan's net worth is approximately ₹13 crore, with investments in real estate, including two luxury apartments.
711
Image Credit : suhana khan And aryan khan facebook
Born on November 12, 1997, Aryan Khan appeared as a child artist and voiced 'Hum Hain Lajawab'.
811
Image Credit : suhana khan And aryan khan facebook
Aryan studied filmmaking and writing at USC and film and television production at the School of Cinematic Arts.
911
Image Credit : suhana khan And aryan khan facebook
Aryan, focused on writing and directing, launched the luxury fashion and liquor brand D'YAVOL X.
1011
Image Credit : suhana khan And aryan khan facebook
Aryan debuted as a director with the Netflix series 'The Bastards of Bollywood'.
1111
Image Credit : suhana khan And aryan khan facebook
Aryan Khan's net worth is estimated at ₹80 crore, with real estate investments, making him six times richer than Suhana.
Top Stories