Suhana Khan to Ananya Panday: 10 Bollywood Star Kids to Watch In 2026
Suhana Khan to Ananya Panday: Here's a list of 10 Bollywood Star kids who are set to shine with their movies. This year, we'll see a bunch of action, thriller, suspense, and comedy movies. Filmmakers are all set to keep the audience entertained
The charm of Bollywood star kids
In 2026, many Bollywood star kids will be seen lighting up the silver screen. This includes everyone from Shah Rukh Khan's daughter to Govinda's son. Let's find out about their movies.
Suhana Khan-Ananya Panday
Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, will appear in the movie King. This Siddharth Anand film is set for a 2026 release. Ananya Panday will star in Chaand Mera Dil, out April 10.
Janhvi Kapoor-Tiger Shroff
Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi and Jackie Shroff's son Tiger will star in the film Lag Jaa Gale. It's set to release in the second half of 2026. The director is Raj Mehta.
Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara will be in Pati Patni Aur Woh Dono, releasing March 4. Saif's son Ibrahim Ali Khan will star in Diler, a sports drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh.
Varun Dhawan-Ahan Shetty
David Dhawan's son Varun and Suniel Shetty's son Ahan will be in Border 2. Directed by Anurag Singh, it releases on January 23. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch this film.
Shanaya Kapoor-Yashvardhan Ahuja
Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya will be in Tu Ya Main, a survival thriller releasing on Valentine's Day. Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja is debuting in a romance by Sai Rajesh.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.