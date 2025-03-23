user
user

Suhana Khan to Aaryan Khan: Top 10 most beautiful Bollywood star kids and their careers

Beautiful Bollywood kids: A glimpse into the world of Bollywood's star kids! Find out who is acting, who is in business, and who prefers to stay away from the limelight

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 9:35 AM IST

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is also known for her beauty and often makes headlines on social media.

Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan resembles his father and has started to make his mark in the industry. He has stepped into the world of direction.


Junaid Khan

Aamir Khan's son Junaid is not only handsome but also admired for his acting skills. He debuted with the movie 'Maharaj' which earned him critical acclaim but his second film 'Loveyapa' alongside Khushi Kapoor failed to make it's mark on the box-office.

Ananya Pandey

Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Panday has worked in many superhit films. She has a strong fan following.

Navya Naveli Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya has left acting and stepped into the world of business. Currently, she is pursuing an MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad.

Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi remains in the news because of her fashion sense. She is being trolled for her poor acting skills in the movie 'Nadaaniyan' opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Aarav Kumar

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav remains in the headlines because of his martial art skills. However, he prefers to stay away from the limelight.

Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara had made a special place in people's hearts from her debut film itself. She debuted in the film 'Kedarnath' opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's younger son Ibrahim Ali Khan has recently made his Bollywood debut. People are crazy about his looks.

Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya stays away from the limelight. However, she still has a strong fan following.

