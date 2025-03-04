Suhana Khan shares photos from her breath-taking Bali vacay [PHOTOS]

Suhana Khan is currently enjoying a dreamy vacation in Bali, sharing stunning glimpses of its beaches, waterfalls, and vibrant landscapes. Alongside flaunting her chic fashion choices, she is gearing up for her Bollywood debut in King with Shah Rukh Khan, promising an action-packed, emotionally gripping film

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 2:24 PM IST

Suhana Khan is currently vacationing in Bali, making the most of the island’s scenic beauty, from its golden beaches to breathtaking waterfalls. She has been sharing glimpses of her trip through stunning photos that capture the essence of her getaway

budget 2025
article_image2

Throughout her vacation, Suhana has been effortlessly showcasing her fashion sense by opting for chic and trendy outfits that perfectly complement the tropical surroundings. Her pictures feature mesmerizing landscapes, including cascading waterfalls and the clear blue sky

article_image3

One of the standout images from her collection includes a striking picture of her in a red outfit. She exudes confidence while posing against a picturesque backdrop, adding an elegant touch to her vacation album

article_image4

Her post also includes a candid shot of herself, a breathtaking waterfall, and a glimpse of what appears to be a resort or café. Additionally, she shared a photo of a special gift from the management team at her accommodation, summarizing her experience with a heartfelt note

article_image5

On the work front, Suhana Khan is gearing up for her big-screen debut in King, where she will star alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan. The film, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, revolves around the story of a complex don who takes a young girl under his mentorship

article_image6

Apart from Shah Rukh and Suhana, King will also feature Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in key roles. The film is highly anticipated, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music

article_image7

Previously, Shah Rukh Khan had shared his thoughts on the film at the Locarno Film Festival. He expressed his excitement about working on an action drama, explaining that he had wanted to do a film like this for several years

article_image8

He described King as a perfect blend of action, drama, and emotions, aiming to create a thrilling experience for audiences

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Watch Kangana Ranaut visits Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple, seeks blessing from Goddess Mariamma RBA

Watch: Kangana Ranaut visits Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple, seeks blessing from Goddess Mariamma

Demi Moore misses out on Oscar but celebrates with daughters, late-night fries steal the show vkp

Demi Moore misses out on Oscar but celebrates with daughters, late-night fries steal the show

WATCH - Rekha, Abhishek Bachchan share warm hug at Mumbai award function; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Rekha, Abhishek Bachchan share warm hug at Mumbai award function; video goes VIRAL

Video Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH) RBA

Video: Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH)

Adrien Brody explains why he threw gum at the Oscars: 'I had to get rid of it..'; Read on NTI

Adrien Brody explains why he threw gum at the Oscars: 'I had to get rid of it..'; Read on

Recent Stories

Yogi Govt speeds up land allotment for UP Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters

Yogi Govt speeds up land allotment for UP Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters

Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10 check full list here gcw

Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10 | Check FULL list here

Holi 2025: When is Holi? Know auspicious time, significance and more RBA

Holi 2025: When is Holi? Know auspicious time, significance and more

ICAI CA Result January 2025: CA Foundation and Inter exam results released, check direct link to download iwh

ICAI CA Result January 2025: CA Foundation and Inter exam results released, check direct link to download

Football Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr BREAKS silence on rumours of his potential move to Saudi Arabia HRD

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr BREAKS silence on rumours of his potential move to Saudi Arabia

Recent Videos

Sonakshi Sinha’s Thrilling TELUGU DEBUT with 'Jatadhara' Opposite Sudheer Babu: Reports

Sonakshi Sinha’s Thrilling TELUGU DEBUT with 'Jatadhara' Opposite Sudheer Babu: Reports

Video Icon
'An Unforgettable Experience!': PM Modi's Thrilling Lion Safari at Gir on World Wildlife Day

'An Unforgettable Experience!': PM Modi's Thrilling Lion Safari at Gir on World Wildlife Day

Video Icon
IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon