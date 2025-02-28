SSMB 29: Mahesh Babu’s LEAKED fierce look from SS Rajamoulis film takes over internet; CHECK

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli's combination movie is secretly in progress. But Mahesh Babu's final look has been leaked. Fans are thrilled to see Mahesh Babu looking like a lion.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 1:48 PM IST

The final look of Superstar Mahesh Babu has been leaked. Fans who were waiting to see how Mahesh would look for Rajamouli's movie are now fully satisfied. Four or five looks were tried for this movie. But the final look was not released. But will the fans stay quiet? Somehow, they brought out how Mahesh's new avatar will be.

budget 2025
article_image2

Mahesh Babu's look has been leaked from Rajamouli's pan-world movie. A video secretly taken while Mahesh Babu was working out in the gym has been released. Fans are shocked to see Mahesh Babu in this look. His hairstyle and body have all been transformed. Mainly, the hairstyle looks like a lion. The mane is like a lion's mane. Mahesh Babu walked around like a lion with its mane loose. Fans are happy to see this.

article_image3

Fans are saying that if Rajamouli's powerful story and pan-world making are combined with Mahesh Babu's lion-like look, then even the Hollywood box office is guaranteed to explode. Overall, the fans who saw Mahesh in this look are satisfied. Now we have to see how the movie will be.

article_image4

This movie, which is being made with a budget of more than 1000 crores, as an action entertainer, stars Hollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra along with Mahesh Babu. This movie is coming as an adventure movie with a tribal story related to the Amazon forests. Rajamouli's team is planning to release this movie in 2027. We have to see how Mahesh Babu looks on screen. We have to see how Rajamouli gives updates without releasing Mahesh Babu's full looks.

