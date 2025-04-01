Sridevi, Mithun Chakraborty used to fight all night? Actor Karan Razdan REVEALS this

Read Full Gallery

Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi’s alleged love story remains one of Bollywood’s most intriguing romances. Despite their sizzling on-screen chemistry, their rumored relationship was marred by secrecy, drama, and heartbreak. From secret weddings to late-night fights, their untold saga continues to captivate fans

Bollywood has witnessed numerous love stories—some that endured, some that seemed like fairytales, and others that eventually faded. Among the most intriguing romances is the alleged relationship between veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi. Although neither of them ever publicly confirmed their involvement, their chemistry was evident both on and off the screen. Karan Razdan on Mithun and Sridevi’s Frequent Fights Years after speculation about their relationship, actor-director Karan Razdan shared insights into their dynamic. In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Karan recalled witnessing a different side of their bond, one known only to those close to them. He mentioned that Mithun and Sridevi frequently argued, sometimes continuing their disputes throughout the night. However, he hesitated to speak further about Sridevi, acknowledging that she was no longer alive.

The Secret Romance Between Mithun and Sridevi Mithun and Sridevi, who worked together in films such as Waqt Ki Awaaz, Watan Ke Rakhwale, and Guru, were reportedly deeply in love. Speculation even suggested that they had secretly married, despite Mithun already being wed to actress Yogeeta Bali. Their alleged relationship eventually ended because Mithun chose to remain with his wife, which left Sridevi heartbroken. Veteran actress Sujata Mehta once reflected on their breakup, revealing that Sridevi had been deeply affected. She recalled that despite her emotional distress, Sridevi remained highly professional. As soon as the camera was on, she would immerse herself in work, but once filming stopped, she would often retreat to a quiet corner. Sujata also indicated that there were rumors about the couple getting married, though the details remained uncertain.

Mithun Chakraborty’s Dedication to Work During his conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Karan Razdan also praised Mithun’s unwavering professionalism. He described Mithun as someone with unmatched energy, capable of staying up all night—whether rehearsing his dance steps or engaging in heated discussions—yet still reporting to work on time the next morning. He characterized Mithun as an emotional and pure-hearted person who wore his feelings openly. The End of Mithun and Sridevi’s Relationship Despite their strong bond, Mithun and Sridevi ultimately parted ways due to the complexities of Mithun’s marriage. While second marriages were not uncommon in Bollywood, Yogeeta Bali reportedly struggled with the idea. Some reports even suggested that she had attempted suicide upon discovering Mithun’s alleged secret marriage with Sridevi. In the end, Mithun chose to remain with Yogeeta.

Following their rumored breakup, Sridevi later married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996, and they had two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. Tragically, she passed away in 2018. Although Mithun and Sridevi never publicly confirmed their relationship, their alleged love story remains one of Bollywood’s most talked-about and mysterious romances. ALSO READ: Is Sridevi's legacy at risk? Khushi Kapoor to star in 'Mom' sequel; netizens reactions spark outrage

Latest Videos