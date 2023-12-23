Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spotted: Kriti Sanon to Tiger Shroff; Bollywood's glamour light up the streets of Mumbai

    First Published Dec 23, 2023, 6:45 PM IST

    Renowned Bollywood stars like Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Shanaya Kapoor, and various others were spotted radiating glamour, elevating the standards of fashion with their impeccable style.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Paparazzi Varinder Chawla captured glimpses of these celebrities at various locations in Mumbai as they carried on with their everyday activities.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nora Fatehi appeared stunning in a sleek grey bodycon top paired with distressed jeans and heels, accentuated by stylish black sunglasses.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sonakshi Sinha rocked a chic hot red formal ensemble adorned with silver sequin patterns as she was seen at the airport.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Neha Bhasin was papped at the airport looking stunning in an all black leather attire, complemented with black shades.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Tiger Shroff exuded dapper vibes in a white tank top paired with loose cargo black pants as he posed for the paps.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kartik Aaryan was seen emerging from the gym, exuding a cool vibe in workout attire, featuring a black jacket and blue trousers, complemented by stylish glasses.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shanaya Kapoor was seen leaving the gym in a casual ensemble, sporting a white T-shirt with prints and comfortable shorts.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kriti Sanon sizzled in her gym ensemble, donning a stylish purple spaghetti top paired with matching jogger pants, all while flashing a radiant smile for the photo.

