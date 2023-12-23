Spotted: Kriti Sanon to Tiger Shroff; Bollywood's glamour light up the streets of Mumbai

Renowned Bollywood stars like Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Shanaya Kapoor, and various others were spotted radiating glamour, elevating the standards of fashion with their impeccable style.

Paparazzi Varinder Chawla captured glimpses of these celebrities at various locations in Mumbai as they carried on with their everyday activities.

Nora Fatehi appeared stunning in a sleek grey bodycon top paired with distressed jeans and heels, accentuated by stylish black sunglasses.

Sonakshi Sinha rocked a chic hot red formal ensemble adorned with silver sequin patterns as she was seen at the airport.

Neha Bhasin was papped at the airport looking stunning in an all black leather attire, complemented with black shades.

Tiger Shroff exuded dapper vibes in a white tank top paired with loose cargo black pants as he posed for the paps.

Kartik Aaryan was seen emerging from the gym, exuding a cool vibe in workout attire, featuring a black jacket and blue trousers, complemented by stylish glasses.

Shanaya Kapoor was seen leaving the gym in a casual ensemble, sporting a white T-shirt with prints and comfortable shorts.

Kriti Sanon sizzled in her gym ensemble, donning a stylish purple spaghetti top paired with matching jogger pants, all while flashing a radiant smile for the photo.