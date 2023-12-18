Spotted: Kriti Sanon to Malaika Arora; Bollywood's glamour lights up the streets of Mumbai

Celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Farhan Akhtar, and more turned heads in the city, showing their impeccable style and capturing attention wherever they went.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Paparazzi extraordinaire Varinder Chawla captured these celebrities in action as they seamlessly went about their daily routines.

Malaika Arora donned a hot red saree with shimmery blouse at the sets of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Ja' in Mumbai. She looked absolutely gorgeous.

Orry, also known as Orhan Awathramani, was all smiles for the paparazzi as he exited a Mumbai party. Sporting a laid-back yet stylish look, he wore a cool blue shirt paired with ripped jeans, exuding effortless charm.

Karishma Tanna turned heads as she exited a Mumbai party, donning a chic midi dress paired with a cinching belt that added a touch of elegance to her simple yet stylish ensemble.

Farhan Akhtar was papped by the paparazzi as he came out of a dental clinic in khar mumbai. He donned a simple black shirt with orange trousers.

Radiant in a purple dress, Kriti Sanon looked absolutely stunning as she gracefully exited a party. The ensemble was complemented by a beautiful pendant, adding a touch of elegance to her overall look.

Siddhant Chaturvedi exuded dapper charm as he left a party, clad in a stylish tiger-printed jacket paired effortlessly with sleek black trousers.

Arshad Warsi showcased his dapper style on the sets of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Ja,' donning a funky printed pink kurta and jacket. His ensemble exuded a perfect blend of vibrancy and flair.