    Spotted: Kriti Sanon to Malaika Arora; Bollywood's glamour lights up the streets of Mumbai

    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 7:52 PM IST

    Celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Farhan Akhtar, and more turned heads in the city, showing their impeccable style and capturing attention wherever they went.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Paparazzi extraordinaire Varinder Chawla captured these celebrities in action as they seamlessly went about their daily routines.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora donned a hot red saree with shimmery blouse at the sets of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Ja' in Mumbai. She looked absolutely gorgeous.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Orry, also known as Orhan Awathramani, was all smiles for the paparazzi as he exited a Mumbai party. Sporting a laid-back yet stylish look, he wore a cool blue shirt paired with ripped jeans, exuding effortless charm.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Karishma Tanna turned heads as she exited a Mumbai party, donning a chic midi dress paired with a cinching belt that added a touch of elegance to her simple yet stylish ensemble.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Farhan Akhtar was papped by the paparazzi as he came out of a dental clinic in khar mumbai. He donned a simple black shirt with orange trousers.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Radiant in a purple dress, Kriti Sanon looked absolutely stunning as she gracefully exited a party. The ensemble was complemented by a beautiful pendant, adding a touch of elegance to her overall look.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Siddhant Chaturvedi exuded dapper charm as he left a party, clad in a stylish tiger-printed jacket paired effortlessly with sleek black trousers. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Arshad Warsi showcased his dapper style on the sets of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Ja,' donning a funky printed pink kurta and jacket. His ensemble exuded a perfect blend of vibrancy and flair.

