Sandeep Reddy Vanga dropped a New Year's treat from the movie 'Spirit.' He unveiled Prabhas's first look. Prabhas's shirtless, injured look is just wild. People started comparing the first look of Prabhas with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal
'Spirit' Movie First Look
Prabhas will soon star in 'The Raja Saab' and 'Fauji.' His new film 'Spirit' with Sandeep Reddy Vanga just dropped its first look, following a birthday audio teaser.
Prabhas's Look in 'Spirit' is Mind-Blowing
Director Sandeep Vanga dropped the 'Spirit' first look at midnight. It shows a shirtless, injured Prabhas with Triptii Dimri, who is lighting his cigarette. The look is intense.
Indian Cinema, Behold Your Mighty Hero
Prabhas's new look in 'Spirit' with a beard and long hair is reminiscent of 'Animal,' sparking curiosity. The first look is viral, with Vanga tweeting it to fans. It's a hit!
Impressive 'Spirit' Audio Teaser
The audio teaser revealed Prabhas as an IPS officer and Prakash Raj as a jail superintendent. A key dialogue was Prabhas saying, 'I've had a bad habit since childhood.' This new look is even more intense.
'Spirit' Movie in Seven Languages
Set for release next year, 'Spirit' is produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. It will be released in 7 languages, including Japanese and Korean, on an international scale.
