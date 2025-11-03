- Home
Thanja Vuur added in the video that Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and VVS Laxman cheered for the women players at the stadium, unlike South African heroes. Thanja questioned her country's approach towards women's sports.
Thanja Vuur, a "cricket lover," has criticised South Africans for not supporting their women's cricket side at the ICC Women's World Cup. Her response after Team India's historic World Cup triumph at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2.
Vuur thanked Indians for their love of sports and support for the women's team, both online and in the stands, in an Instagram video. “India, you win this World Cup. Your congratulations is coming. Just give me a few minutes because first I’m gonna tell you why. The reason is you,” she said, addressing Indian fans.
She described how Indian cricket stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and VVS Laxman came up to the stadium to cheer on the female players, in contrast to the dearth of equivalent support from South African celebrities. “Who the hell showed up from South Africa? These ex-cricket players that you love from South Africa, the men... where were they? Oh, this event was not high profile enough for them," she remarked sharply.
The actress went on to criticise her country's approach towards women's sports, expressing regret that the Sports Minister did not attend the event. "Smriti Mandhana and the girls worked really hard. They did really well. But how do you feel when none of these folks show up? Did they just expect we'd lose? "Is that the message they're sending?" she enquired.
Vuur complimented Indian supporters for their passion and energy, which she feels were instrumental in driving Team India to victory. “You guys live and breathe this sport… It is breakfast, it is lunch, it is dinner. You are the winners of this World Cup. And you know what? You deserve it,” she concluded.