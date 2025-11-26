The lavish wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of NRI industrialist Rama Raju Mantena, and entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur has taken the internet by storm, attracting global celebrities and extravagant celebrations.

The internet is abuzz with the lavish wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of NRI industrialist Rama Raju Mantena, and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur. Spanning three days, the celebrations were hosted at iconic venues like the Leela Palace and Jagmandir Island Palace, attracting a star-studded guest list that included Donald Trump Jr., Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranveer Singh.

Social media is flooded with photos and videos capturing the grandeur of the event. The festivities included a traditional haldi ceremony, mehendi, and sangeet night, with performances by Bollywood stars such as Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Ranveer Singh, who even got Donald Trump Jr. on the dance floor. With global entertainers and tight security, the wedding is being hailed as one of the most opulent events of the year.

Meet Rama Raju Mantena

Rama Raju Mantena is a prominent name in the US pharmaceutical industry, leading Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, which has operations across the US, Switzerland, and India. With a strong background in computer science and clinical pharmacy, Mantena has built multiple successful healthcare ventures over the years, earning recognition as a global entrepreneur.

Originally from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Rama moved to the US in the 1980s. He completed his bachelor’s in Computer Science and Engineering from JNTU and later pursued clinical pharmacy at the University of Maryland. Mantena is also connected to Indian politics as the nephew of Gokaraju Gangaraju, a former MP and businessman.

A Blend of Tradition and Modern Luxury

The Mantena-Gadiraju wedding beautifully combined Indian traditions with modern luxury, creating a celebration that captured worldwide attention. With celebrity performances, exquisite décor, and iconic locations, it has set a new benchmark for high-profile weddings, leaving fans and media in awe of the grandeur.