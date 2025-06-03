Sooraj Pancholi to Salman Khan: 5 Celebs who have faced murder accusations
5 Bollywood celebrities, including Sooraj Pancholi and Salman Khan, have faced serious murder accusations. Learn more about these shocking cases.
| Published : Jun 03 2025, 11:15 AM
1 Min read
15
Image Credit : Social Media
Sooraj Pancholi
Sooraj Pancholi was accused of abetting Jiah Khan's suicide. He was jailed but later acquitted by the CBI court.
25
Image Credit : Social Media
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty was accused of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. However, the court found her innocent.
35
Image Credit : Social Media
Salman Khan
Salman Khan was accused of running over people sleeping on a footpath while driving drunk in Mumbai, resulting in one death.
45
Image Credit : Social Media
Rekha
Media reports suggest Rekha was accused of abetting her husband Mukesh Aggarwal's suicide.
55
Image Credit : Social Media
Mahesh Bhatt
Mahesh Bhatt and Parveen Babi lived together. Reports indicate Parveen had an untreatable mental illness and later died. Mahesh was accused of taking advantage of Parveen.
