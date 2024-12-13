Soodhu Kavvum 2 to Miss You-7 films released on December 13 in Tamil Nadu impacting Pushpa 2

With diverse stories hitting theaters every week, this week sees the release of seven films. Let's explore these releases and their potential impact on Pushpa 2's box office collections.

There are seven films that are being released this week, each of which tells a different story and debuts in theatres every week. In this article, we will discuss these releases and their possible influence on the box office revenues of Pushpa 2.

Once Upon A Time In Madras

Once Upon A Time In Madras: A nine-year-old boy is shot dead. The film revolves around the shocking truths uncovered by the police during their investigation.

Miss You

Miss You: A romantic film starring Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath, exploring the longing of a separated couple for their cherished moments.

Soodhu Kavvum 2

Soodhu Kavvum 2: The dark comedy sequel to the 2013 hit Soodhu Kavvum, now with Mirchi Siva in the lead.

Then Chennai

Then Chennai: A suspense thriller centered around a gang war, directed by and starring Ranga Nathan.

Vidinja Enakku Kalyaanam

The Tamil movie Vidinja Enakku Kalyaanam is a small-budget film with a large cast that will be released this week.

Thalapathy (Re-release)

Thalapathy (Re-release): The digitally remastered re-release of the 1991 blockbuster, celebrating Rajinikanth's birthday.

Andha Naal

Andha Naal: A horror film releasing after two years of completion, promising a unique cinematic experience.

Latest Videos