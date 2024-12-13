Soodhu Kavvum 2 to Miss You-7 films released on December 13 in Tamil Nadu impacting Pushpa 2

With diverse stories hitting theaters every week, this week sees the release of seven films. Let's explore these releases and their potential impact on Pushpa 2's box office collections.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 2:36 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 2:36 PM IST

article_image2

Once Upon A Time In Madras

Once Upon A Time In Madras: A nine-year-old boy is shot dead. The film revolves around the shocking truths uncovered by the police during their investigation.

article_image3

Miss You

Miss You: A romantic film starring Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath, exploring the longing of a separated couple for their cherished moments.

article_image4

Soodhu Kavvum 2

Soodhu Kavvum 2: The dark comedy sequel to the 2013 hit Soodhu Kavvum, now with Mirchi Siva in the lead.

article_image5

Then Chennai

Then Chennai: A suspense thriller centered around a gang war, directed by and starring Ranga Nathan.

article_image6

Vidinja Enakku Kalyaanam

The Tamil movie Vidinja Enakku Kalyaanam is a small-budget film with a large cast that will be released this week.

article_image7

Thalapathy (Re-release)

Thalapathy (Re-release): The digitally remastered re-release of the 1991 blockbuster, celebrating Rajinikanth's birthday.

article_image8

Andha Naal

Andha Naal: A horror film releasing after two years of completion, promising a unique cinematic experience.

