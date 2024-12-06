Sonakshi Sinha-ZaheerIqbal to Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita: 10 Celebrity couples who tied the knot in 2024

From Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal to Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita, 2024 has seen a series of glamorous weddings. Here’s a look at 10 celebrity couples who tied the knot this year.



Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, along with other star couples like Rakulpreet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda, and Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare, made 2024 a year filled with beautiful celebrity weddings that captivated fans



Rakulpreet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated their love with an intimate beach wedding in Goa on February 21, 2024. The serene setting and close-knit guest list made it a perfect, low-key affair. Their marriage exuded romance, and their simplicity made the event all the more memorable. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda exchanged vows in Gurgaon on March 15, 2024, marking the start of their married life. Their wedding was a joyous celebration of love and commitment, attended by family and friends. The couple's chemistry and happiness were evident throughout the ceremony.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma married on the same day as Pulkit and Kriti, March 15, 2024, in Jaipur. The wedding was an elegant affair, blending traditional elements with modern charm. Surbhi and Karan's bond was evident as they celebrated their love surrounded by loved ones. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot on February 20, 2024, in a beautiful beach ceremony in Goa. The intimate wedding was a blend of elegance and simplicity. Ira and Nupur’s love story became even more enchanting as they exchanged vows with the stunning ocean backdrop.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding took place on April 22, 2024, in Mumbai. The grand ceremony was attended by Bollywood's finest. Sonakshi and Zaheer’s love-filled day captured the hearts of their fans, as the couple embarked on a beautiful journey together in style. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in a private ceremony. Their wedding was an intimate affair, celebrated by close friends and family, marking a new chapter in their love story.

Himansh Kohli and Vini Kohli surprised fans by marrying on November 12, 2024. The couple's wedding was an intimate celebration, attended by close friends and family. Their joyful affair marked a new chapter in Himansh's life, creating cherished memories for both families.



