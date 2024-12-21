Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal spends romantic vacation in Australia; Check photos

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, married for seven months, are currently enjoying an extended honeymoon in Australia. Sonakshi shared photos of their romantic getaway on social media

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 9:21 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 9:21 AM IST

Sonakshi and Zaheer enjoying quality time

Sonakshi and Zaheer are seen spending quality time together. The couple married in a civil ceremony in June

article_image2

Underwater pose

Sonakshi and Zaheer deep dives under the marvellous Great Barrier Reef near the Australian coast. They wore black scuba diving attires

article_image3

Romantic boat selfie

The couple takes selfies on a boat and poses romantically. Even though the couple had been dating for seven years prior to their wedding, Sonakshi never officially admitted to being in a relationship though their Instagram photos gave away

article_image4

Great Barrier Reef dive

They captioned their photos, 'Amazing dive day at the Great Barrier Reef.' The couple posed together in scuba suits

article_image5

Fans adore the couple

Fans are showering love on their photos, admiring how adorable they look together. The couple got married at Sonakshi's Bandra apartment after which they threw a lavish reception for their industry friends and family

