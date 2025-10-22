- Home
Sivakarthikeyan Love Story: Actor Sivakarthikeyan openly talked about his one-sided college love story while attending an event.
Sivakarthikeyan One Side Love
Sivakarthikeyan, once a mimicry artist and TV host, also experienced one-sided love. He felt the common fear of rejection in college and revealed how his love at first sight ended fast.
One-sided love
Sivakarthikeyan spoke openly about this at an event. A woman asked him to share a secret from his college days. He then revealed his one-sided love without hesitation.
Sivakarthikeyan's first love
'I had a one-sided love, but it faded in days because she quickly got with another guy. This is a secret only a few college friends know,' said Sivakarthikeyan.
Love that didn't work out due to fear
He added, 'I was scared to do anything, fearing my parents would find out. I wasn't mischievous. As a TV host, I saw her at a mall from a distance but didn't speak.'
Sivakarthikeyan felt relieved
She married someone else, not the guy she was dating. 'Phew, I was relieved he didn't get her either,' he said. SK later married his cousin Aarthy. They have three kids.