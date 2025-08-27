Sidharth Malhotra Films That Struggled at the Box Office: A Quick Look
Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film ‘Mission Majnu’ is highly anticipated. However, many of his earlier movies struggled at the box office, failing to recover even half their budgets. Here’s a list of those films.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Yodha
Released in 2024, ‘Yodha’ was made on a budget of ₹55 crores but managed to earn only ₹32.45 crores at the box office, falling short of expectations. The film featured Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, Ronit Roy, and Tanuj Virwani in key roles.
Brothers
The 2015 film ‘Brothers’, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, and Jacqueline Fernandez, was made on a budget of ₹110 crores. However, it earned only ₹82.47 crores at the box office, failing to recover its costs and underperforming commercially.
Baar Baar Dekho
The 2016 film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ starring Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif, was made on a budget of ₹53 crores but earned only ₹31.24 crores at the box office, falling short of expectations and struggling to recover its production costs.
A Gentleman
The 2017 film ‘A Gentleman’, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, faced a poor box office response. Made on a budget of ₹60 crores, it earned just ₹20.59 crores, falling significantly short and struggling to cover its production expenses.