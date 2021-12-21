Shweta Tiwari flaunts washboard abs in yellow saree [PHOTOS]

Shweta Tiwari has created news because of her professional and personal life. She looked hot in a yellow saree, and the proof of the same are her latest photos on Instagram. Check out the same right here.



Shweta Tiwari has created news because of her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress has always created news because she faced her fears and always overcame them. Needless to say, her performance in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 made her an inspiration for all.

It is interesting to note that Shweta has a never give up attitude and has always grabbed headlines for her sartorial picks and style statements.

Keeping up with the same we got hands-on her photos where she was seen giving a trendy twist to her sarees. It was really a sight to wartch as she looked like a goddess in a yellow coloured saree.

In the photo, she looked hot in a yellow coloured embroidery saree. It had abstract print, and she was seen flaunting her washboard abs. Her blouse had a deep neckline and golden hem. It gave a lavish look to her entire attire. Shweta completed her look with long earrings and kohl-rimmed eyes, accentuating her glamorous avatar.

To talk about her work front, the actress was one of the strongest stars on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She had given a tough fight to her co-participants and has also been very vocal about her thoughts on social media. She had expressed her sadness over Sourabh Raj Jain's eviction and had said that he was a deserving contestant and shouldn't have been eliminated. But the format of the show was such that one had to be nominated. She thinks Arjun Bjijlani had chosen someone else but has been done now as they have come home.

The actress had also created headlines due to her dispute with her estranged husband, Abhinav Kohli, over their kid Reyaansh. Abhinav was seen accusing Shweta of leaving their kid at a hotel for the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

