  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shweta Tiwari flaunts washboard abs in yellow saree [PHOTOS]

    First Published Dec 21, 2021, 4:54 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Shweta Tiwari has created news because of her professional and personal life. She looked hot in a yellow saree, and the proof of the same are her latest photos on Instagram. Check out the same right here.
     

    Shweta Tiwari flaunts washboard abs in yellow saree [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Shweta Tiwari has created news because of her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress has always created news because she faced her fears and always overcame them. Needless to say, her performance in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 made her an inspiration for all.  
     

    Shweta Tiwari flaunts washboard abs in yellow saree [PHOTOS] SCJ

    It is interesting to note that Shweta has a never give up attitude and has always grabbed headlines for her sartorial picks and style statements.
     

    Shweta Tiwari flaunts washboard abs in yellow saree [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Keeping up with the same we got hands-on her photos where she was seen giving a trendy twist to her sarees. It was really a sight to wartch as she looked like a goddess in a yellow coloured saree.

     

    Shweta Tiwari flaunts washboard abs in yellow saree [PHOTOS] SCJ

    In the photo, she looked hot in a yellow coloured embroidery saree. It had abstract print, and she was seen flaunting her washboard abs. Her blouse had a deep neckline and golden hem. It gave a lavish look to her entire attire. Shweta completed her look with long earrings and kohl-rimmed eyes, accentuating her glamorous avatar.

    Also read: TV actress Shweta Tiwari hospitalised; diagnosed with low blood pressure

    Shweta Tiwari flaunts washboard abs in yellow saree [PHOTOS] SCJ

    To talk about her work front, the actress was one of the strongest stars on the sets of  Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She had given a tough fight to her co-participants and has also been very vocal about her thoughts on social media. She had expressed her sadness over Sourabh Raj Jain's eviction and had said that he was a deserving contestant and shouldn't have been eliminated. But the format of the show was such that one had to be nominated. She thinks Arjun Bjijlani had chosen someone else but has been done now as they have come home. 

    The actress had also created headlines due to her dispute with her estranged husband, Abhinav Kohli, over their kid Reyaansh. Abhinav was seen accusing Shweta of leaving their kid at a hotel for the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

    Also read: Shweta Tiwari hospitalised, estranged husband Abhinav Kohli wishes speedy recovery

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bharti Singh in debt? Asks media to pay her pregnancy bills [VIDEO]

    Bharti Singh in debt? Asks media to pay her pregnancy bills [VIDEO]

    Nora Fatehi-Guru Randhawa dating rumours: Actress twerks sexily in Dance Meri Rani [WATCH] SCJ

    Nora Fatehi-Guru Randhawa dating rumours: Actress twerks sexily in Dance Meri Rani [WATCH]

    Did you know Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a 'pro' in SALSA, CONTEMPORARY DANC? Read this RCB

    Did you know Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a 'pro' in SALSA, CONTEMPORARY dance? Read this

    Malaika Arora, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and many more wish Tamannaah Bhatia on her birthday SCJ

    Malaika Arora, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and many more wish Tamannaah Bhatia on her birthday

    Harry Potter cast Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint reunite for 20th anniversary special [WATCH]

    Harry Potter cast Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint reunite for 20th anniversary special [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    NEET PG 2021 counselling delay Doctors body FORDA seeks political intervention gcw

    NEET-PG 2021 counselling delay: Doctors' body FORDA seeks political intervention

    OnePlus Pro 10 smartphone to launch in January 2022 all about it gcw

    OnePlus Pro 10 smartphone to launch in January 2022; all about it

    Mumbai grocery startup founded by teens raises 100 million valuation soars to 570 million in 5 months gcw

    Mumbai grocery startup founded by teens raises $100 million, valuation soars to $570 million in 5 months

    Why S-400 missile system deployment in Punjab is a 'game-changer'

    Why S-400 missile system deployment in Punjab is a 'game-changer'

    Karnataka issues guidelines for New Year: No gathering, no DJ events, 2 doses vaccine must for entry in pubs-ycb

    Karnataka issues guidelines for New Year: No gathering, no DJ events, 2 doses vaccine must for entry in pubs

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospital Whitefield doctors demonstrate how to perform life-saving CPR-ycb

    Know how to perform CPR when somebody's having a cardiac arrest? Watch this

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: BFC must kept a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC must keep a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors

    Video Icon
    Police ki Pathshaala Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    'Police ki Pathshaala': Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    Video Icon