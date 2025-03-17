Shweta Bachchan's Net Worth: Explore Amitabh Bachchan's daughter's wealth and lifestyle

Shweta Bachchan's Birthday. Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan, has turned 51. She was born in Mumbai in 1974. Shweta is the only member of the Bachchan family who stays away from films.

 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 8:55 AM IST

Shweta Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, has turned 51. Born in 1974, Shweta is so afraid of acting that she never thought of entering films. She has built a career in fashion and design.

article_image2

Shweta Bachchan herself revealed why she doesn't appear in films. She said that she did some plays in school. In the climax of one play, she forgot her short. Since then, she has been so afraid of light, camera, action that she gave up dreaming of acting.


article_image3

Talking about Shweta Bachchan's net worth, according to reports, she owns assets worth 160 crores. Not only this, last year Amitabh Bachchan transferred his bungalow Pratiksha to Shweta's name, which is worth 50 crore rupees.

article_image4

Shweta Bachchan has also established herself as a fashion designer. She started her fashion brand under the name MxS. A few years ago, Shweta launched the fashion brand with her childhood friend Monisha Jaising. She earns a substantial income from this.

article_image5

Let us tell you that Shweta Bachchan married Kareena-Karisma Kapoor's cousin brother Nikhil Nanda in 1997. Shweta and Nikhil have two children, daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya Nanda. Agastya has debuted in films. The daughter works for women's empowerment.

article_image6

After marriage, Shweta Bachchan took care of family responsibilities for 10 years. After that, she worked in modeling as well as some ads. In 2006, Shweta modeled for the first time for L'Oréal Official.

