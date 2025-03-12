Shreya Ghoshal to Udit Narayan: 5 Bollywood singers who ruled Tamil film industry

Read Full Gallery

It's tough to say even four words in a language you don't know, but some playback singers have become famous singing songs without knowing the language. In this post, let's look at 5 playback singers who have sung many songs in Tamil without knowing the language.

Udit Narayan:

Playback singer Udit Narayan, 69, is from Bihar. Although he debuted as a playback singer in Bollywood in 1980, he had to face many struggles to gain a firm foothold. In 1988, the film 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' starring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla brought him special recognition. Apart from Hindi, he has sung numerous songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Nepali, Bhojpuri, Bengali, and other languages. Udit Narayan, who has won four National Awards and five Filmfare Awards so far, has sung all the songs in Tamil without knowing the Tamil language, and all of them have been well-received. In that way, his songs like Raangi Rangamma, Sonia Sonia, Aiyo Aiyo, Chellam Vaada Chellam, Nenja Kasakki Pizhinju Poravale, Vaa Chellam, Vaadiyamma Jakkamma are all-time favorites of fans.

Lata Mangeshkar:

Lata Mangeshkar, who has won the titles of Nightingale of India and Voice of the Millennium, has made a significant contribution to the Indian music industry for eight eras. She has sung songs in more than 36 Indian languages and some foreign languages. She has received numerous awards including three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, 4 Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards, and a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. She has also been awarded the Bharat Ratna for her contribution to the music industry. She also has the distinction of being the second singer to receive India's highest civilian award. She has also been placed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the artist who has recorded the most songs in history. Although she is from Madhya Pradesh and does not know how to speak Tamil, she has sung some Tamil songs. In that way, the songs Aararo Aararo and Valayosai sung by her in Isaignani's music are very popular.

Asha Bhosle:

Asha Bhosle is Lata Mangeshkar's sister. Following her sister, she captivated fans with her sweet voice. So far, she has received two National Awards, 4 IFFJ Awards, 18 Maharashtra State Film Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award, and 9 Filmfare Awards. She has also received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. After Lata Mangeshkar, she holds the Guinness record for recording the most songs. She has sung songs like Shenbagame Shenbagame, September Maadham, Nee Paartha Iravukku Oru Nandri, Enga Ooru Kaadhala, Konja Neram Konja Neram, Unnai Naan, in Tamil without knowing the language.

Shreya Ghoshal:

Like them, Shreya Ghoshal has sung numerous hit songs in Tamil without knowing the Tamil language. Shreya Ghoshal is known as a young singer in South Indian cinema and a singer with a charming voice. So far, she has won five National Awards, 4 Kerala State Awards, two Tamil Nadu Government Awards, one Maharashtra Government Award, 6 Filmfare Awards, and 10 Filmfare Award South Awards. Many of the songs she has sung in Tamil are on the fans' favorite list. In particular, Munbe Vaa En Anbe, Neethane Ponvasantham, Mannippayaa, Unnai Vitta, Kandaangi Kandaangi, Anbe Peranbe, Ammadi Ammadi, Then Then Then, her songs can be listed.

Sonu Nigam:

Sonu Nigam, 53, is a playback singer from Haryana. Apart from being a singer, he has also acted in a few films as a composer, dubbing artist, and actor. So far, he has received one National Award, 2 Filmfare Awards, two Filmfare Award South, 4 IIFA Awards, and many other awards. He has also been awarded the Padma Shri in recognition of his artistic talent. He received India's fourth highest civilian award in 2022. So far, he has sung numerous songs in 32 languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, English, Assamese, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, and Nepali. The songs Aruyire, Manasellam Mazhaiye, Un Vizhiyil, Vaaraayo Thozhi, which he sang in Tamil, are songs that have captured the hearts of fans.

