SHOCKING: Kapil Sharma wanted to BEAT KRK, brokes glasses, created ruckus; read details

Pop singer Mika Singh has said that Kapil Sharma was so enraged by KRK that he went to the latter's apartment and caused a disturbance there. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 5:15 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

Mika Singh has said that Kapil Sharma was once so enraged with social media star Kamaal R Khan, often known as KRK, that he threatened to beat him up.

article_image2

Kamaal R Khan

Mika recently told The Lallantop that KRK is his neighbour in Dubai. He then stated that Kapil was so unhappy with KRK that he went to the latter's house and caused a scene.

article_image3

“Now coming to Kapil paaji. This is around 2012-2013. He was very upset with KRK. When he realised that KRK was my neighbour, Kapil wanted to just beat him up. He wanted me to take him to his house that night and beat him up. I requested him not to do that. Anyway, we went to him around 4-5 am, he was not home, his staff came out, and I told Kapil this is it. So he broke glasses at his home and created a ruckus," Mika claimed.

article_image4

Mika shared another instance in which she claimed Honey Singh misbehaved with KRK. “Honey might not remember this now but KRK had said something about Honey. Honey was very upset and told me, ‘paaji yeh aisaa aisaa bolta hai,’ Ayushmann Khurrana, Kapil Sharma were also very upset with KRK. So I told Honey, we’ll go to him, visit him in Dubai, and talk, we’ll act as if both of us are drunk. ‘He will abuse us but you do whatever you want with him,’ we were very rude to him. The next day KRK told us that we behaved very badly with him. And I told him that I don’t remember anything because we were drunk. Apparently, we pulled his hair," he said.

article_image5

Mika Singh and Kapil Sharma have a wonderful relationship. The 'Pungi' singer previously appeared on Kapil's comedy program. Meanwhile, Kapil's Netflix series, The Great Indian Kapil Show, has recently ended. 

