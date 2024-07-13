Shloka Mehta looks like a QUEEN as she wears pink saree for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's tilak ceremony

For Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's tilak ceremony, Shloka Mehta donned a stunning pink saree and she looked elegant.

Shloka Mehta, the badi bahu of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, has proven to the world that her style is both unique and on point.

Shloka wore a rani pink saree by the renowned designer pair Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla to the vidai ceremony.

The saree included stunning threadwork embroidery and elephant patterns and she paired it with a multicolored blouse featuring tassel trimming on the sleeves.

Shloka kept her style simple for the vidaai ceremony, styling her hair in a high bun with a floral juda pin to complement her dress. For ease, she placed her pallu over her hand with bangles.

Shloka accessorized the look with eye-catching gems such as a diamond necklace, bracelets, a mang tika, and rings.

Meanwhile, she went glam with smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, feathery brows, pink lips, mascara on the lashes, a delicate bindi, and rouge-tinted cheeks.

