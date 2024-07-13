Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shloka Mehta looks like a QUEEN as she wears pink saree for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's tilak ceremony

    For Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's tilak ceremony, Shloka Mehta donned a stunning pink saree and she looked elegant.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 6:01 PM IST

    Shloka Mehta, the badi bahu of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, has proven to the world that her style is both unique and on point. 

    article_image2

    Shloka wore a rani pink saree by the renowned designer pair Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla to the vidai ceremony. 

    article_image3

    The saree included stunning threadwork embroidery and elephant patterns and she paired it with a multicolored blouse featuring tassel trimming on the sleeves. 

    article_image4

    Shloka kept her style simple for the vidaai ceremony, styling her hair in a high bun with a floral juda pin to complement her dress. For ease, she placed her pallu over her hand with bangles.

    article_image5

     Shloka accessorized the look with eye-catching gems such as a diamond necklace, bracelets, a mang tika, and rings. 

    article_image6

    Meanwhile, she went glam with smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, feathery brows, pink lips, mascara on the lashes, a delicate bindi, and rouge-tinted cheeks. 

