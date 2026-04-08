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Viral Bill: Rs 21K Dinner Shock! Shilpa Shetty’s Restaurant Bill Leaves Internet Stunned
A bill from actress Shilpa Shetty's restaurant, Bastian, has gone viral. The total came to over Rs 21,000, with a plate of noodles costing Rs 950! Let's take a look at this super expensive bill that's all over social media.
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Image Credit : instagram
Shilpa Shetty restaurant, Mumbai
Actress Shilpa Shetty is also a successful businesswoman. She owns 'Bastian', one of Mumbai's most high-end and popular restaurants. It's known for its luxury vibe, special seafood, and is a regular spot for celebrities. Now, a customer's bill from this very restaurant has become a hot topic online.
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Image Credit : Shilpa shetty
Bastian Mumbai food price
The viral bill shows a total charge of ₹21,731 for a single meal. What's really catching everyone's eye is the price of each item. For example, a simple plate of noodles costs ₹950. Other dishes are priced between ₹3,000 and ₹4,000. When you add GST and service charges, the total is more than a middle-class family's entire monthly grocery budget.
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Image Credit : instagram
Shilpa Shetty restaurant bill viral
Netizens shared all kinds of reactions to the bill photo. One user commented, 'With this ₹21,000, I can eat healthy meals for a whole month. ₹950 for noodles is just too much.' Some criticised it, saying, 'This feels like they are exploiting common people's hard work for the luxury of the rich.' However, another group argued, 'These high-end restaurants are made only for the wealthy. You pay for the status and service, not just the food.'
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Image Credit : instagram
Most expensive restaurants India
Honestly, it's normal for star restaurants in big cities like Mumbai to charge a lot. They have to cover high rent, maintenance, and premium service costs. Still, it raises the question: is it fair to charge thousands for basic dishes? Since actress Shilpa Shetty is famous for her healthy lifestyle and yoga, the expensive food at her restaurant is getting even more attention.
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Image Credit : Google
Bollywood celebrities business
This whole 'Bastian' restaurant issue is proof that the public always keeps a close watch on businesses run by artists and celebrities. On one hand, people see it as the peak of luxury. On the other, many feel it's just a shocking rip-off. It's worth noting that neither the restaurant management nor Shilpa Shetty has given any official statement on this viral bill yet.
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