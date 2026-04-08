3 5 Image Credit : instagram

Shilpa Shetty restaurant bill viral

Netizens shared all kinds of reactions to the bill photo. One user commented, 'With this ₹21,000, I can eat healthy meals for a whole month. ₹950 for noodles is just too much.' Some criticised it, saying, 'This feels like they are exploiting common people's hard work for the luxury of the rich.' However, another group argued, 'These high-end restaurants are made only for the wealthy. You pay for the status and service, not just the food.'