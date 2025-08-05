- Home
- Entertainment
- Shehnaaz Gill Admitted to Hospital, Karan Veer Mehra and Shahbaz Share Heartfelt Posts
Shehnaaz Gill Admitted to Hospital, Karan Veer Mehra and Shahbaz Share Heartfelt Posts
Shehnaaz Gill has been hospitalised, sparking concern among fans and friends. Close ones like Karan Veer Mehra and her brother Shahbaz have shared heartfelt messages, asking for prayers for her recovery.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Popular actress and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been admitted to the hospital. Known as the "Katrina Kaif of Punjabi cinema," Shehnaaz’s sudden health issue has left her fans, friends, and followers concerned. Although the exact reason for her hospitalisation has not been officially confirmed, reports suggest that she may be suffering from low blood pressure and is being treated with a glucose drip.
Her brother Shahbaz Gill and close friend Karan Veer Mehra took to social media to ask fans to pray for her speedy recovery. Pictures of Shehnaaz from the hospital bed have also gone viral on social media.
KNOW
Karan Veer Mehra Shares Video from Hospital Visit
Actor Karan Veer Mehra, the winner of Bigg Boss 18 and a close friend of Shehnaaz, visited her in the hospital on Monday, August 4. He shared a video from his visit where Shehnaaz is seen smiling and interacting playfully despite being on a hospital bed.
In the video, Karan says, “Look at this poor girl. What happened to her? She’s just passing time here.” To which Shehnaaz responds with a smile, “He is making me laugh.” Karan then encourages fans to pray for her quick recovery so that she can “come back with full energy and party with us.”
Fans Worried, Waiting for Health Update
Shehnaaz’s brother Shahbaz earlier posted a heartfelt photo of his sister from the hospital on Instagram with the caption, "Get well soon," followed by a red heart emoji. Fans have flooded the comments with well-wishes and prayers.
Shehnaaz gained national fame after participating in Bigg Boss 13, where her chemistry with the late Sidharth Shukla won millions of hearts. Since then, she has built a strong fan base across the country.