Popular actress and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been admitted to the hospital. Known as the "Katrina Kaif of Punjabi cinema," Shehnaaz’s sudden health issue has left her fans, friends, and followers concerned. Although the exact reason for her hospitalisation has not been officially confirmed, reports suggest that she may be suffering from low blood pressure and is being treated with a glucose drip.

Her brother Shahbaz Gill and close friend Karan Veer Mehra took to social media to ask fans to pray for her speedy recovery. Pictures of Shehnaaz from the hospital bed have also gone viral on social media.