    Shama Sikander shares SEXY pictures in black cut-out dress from her Bali vacation

    Television actress Shama Sikander took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her Bali trip.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 7:15 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 7:15 PM IST

    Shama Sikander is undeniably a fashion icon and has been absent from our television screens for a long time, but she certainly knows how to dominate headlines. Shama frequently posts lovely images of herself online, capturing everyone's attention. Shama Sikander also took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of photos in which she was seen snapping mirror selfies while dressed in a black cut-out outfit.

    article_image2

    Shama Sikander Ali Gesawat is an Indian actress best known for her lead performances in the television series Yeh Meri Life Hai, the short film Sexaholic, and the miniseries Maaya: Slave of Her Desires. Sikander has starred in several Bollywood films, beginning with Aamir Khan's Mann (1999).

    article_image3

    Sikander was in a relationship with Alexx O'Nell, an American actor and singer based in India, from 2011 to 2015. In 2016, she became engaged to American businessman James Milliron in Dubai, UAE. On March 14, 2022, the pair married in a conventional Christian wedding.

    article_image4

    Shama Sikander occurred in 2017 when a video of her in a bold and explicit photoshoot went viral. The shoot was criticized by some for its risqué nature, leading to debates about her professionalism and the boundaries of celebrity conduct. Shama defended her work as an artistic expression and emphasized her right to make personal choices. This incident highlighted the ongoing discussions about the intersection of personal expression, public perception, and the expectations placed on celebrities.

