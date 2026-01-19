- Home
King Release Date: Anticipation around Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King has reached new heights after director Siddharth Anand posted cryptic tweets. Fans are convinced a release date announcement is just around the corner
Cryptic Tweets Fuel Release Date Speculation
Director Siddharth Anand recently set social media buzzing with two short yet mysterious posts on X. First came a simple “And…”, followed by another tweet reading “the date…”. With no further context provided, fans immediately connected the dots, assuming an official announcement regarding King’s release date is imminent. The timing of these posts has only strengthened speculation that a major update is about to drop.
Fans Decode the Mystery Online
Shah Rukh Khan’s fan base wasted no time reacting to the director’s posts. Comments ranged from excited predictions like “Release date loading” to enthusiastic demands such as “King… reveal it!”. Some fans even speculated about a possible box office clash with upcoming big-budget films, while others predicted that King’s announcement might trigger reshuffling of other film release calendars. The online frenzy reflects just how eagerly audiences are waiting for news.
What We Know About King So Far
King was officially announced on Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday, making the reveal even more special for fans. The title teaser showcased SRK in a striking new look featuring silver hair and distinctive ear accessories, hinting at a fresh cinematic persona. Later, at a fan meet, the actor revealed that his character in King is dark and intense, developed thoughtfully by Siddharth Anand along with writer Sujoy Ghosh. The film also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, adding emotional and commercial excitement to the project.
