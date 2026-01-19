King was officially announced on Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday, making the reveal even more special for fans. The title teaser showcased SRK in a striking new look featuring silver hair and distinctive ear accessories, hinting at a fresh cinematic persona. Later, at a fan meet, the actor revealed that his character in King is dark and intense, developed thoughtfully by Siddharth Anand along with writer Sujoy Ghosh. The film also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, adding emotional and commercial excitement to the project.