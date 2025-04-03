user
Shah Rukh Khan reveals THIS about 'Property Ke Batwaare' between his kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan recently shared a humorous insight about sibling dynamics among his kids Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam. His response to a playful question left fans laughing and curious.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 3, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, once shared a light-hearted moment with fans during a special event. Talking about his kids Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam, he revealed a funny insight into their sibling dynamics. Fans were eager to know about the fights that sometimes occur between siblings, and SRK had a humorous take on the matter.

 

When asked which child he would side with if his kids ever fought, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that his children rarely argue. He jokingly mentioned how, if they did, the distribution of property would become quite problematic. His witty response had the audience laughing, as it added a playful touch to the conversation.

SRK then shared that if he had to take a side, he would support his daughter, Suhana Khan. He explained his reasoning by saying that he finds women to be strong, sweet, and beautiful. He made it clear that his love and respect for Suhana would lead him to stand by her in any situation.

 

The actor’s statement, "I would stand with Suhana because it is the side of strength," reflected not only his admiration for his daughter but also his deep respect for the strength of women in general. This throwback moment gave fans a glimpse into Shah Rukh's affectionate relationship with his children.

