    Shah Rukh Khan means trust; 'Pay later, you are from the country of Khan, I trust you': Egyptian travel agent

    First Published Jan 2, 2022, 3:43 PM IST
    Recently, a Twitter user named Ashwini Deshpande shared an interesting detail about her vacay which is also linked with Shah Rukh Khan; read on

    Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is famous worldwide. He has fans all across the globe, especially in middle east countries. After Zero featuring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan took a sabbatical. Now he is back filming his following big-budget films with YRF's Pathan and Atlee's film.
     

    Talking about his popularity, recently, a professor of economics from Ashoka University, Ashwini Deshpande, shared an interesting detail of her vacation during the holiday season. She took to Twitter and tagged Shah Rukh Khan, narrating her living experience in the same country where Khan lives.

    Ashwini Deshpande tweets, "Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did! #SRK is Crown." (SIC)
     

    In 2019, we saw Shah Rukh Khan as the guest at American TV host David Letterman’s Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction-this was the first time an Indian appeared on the show. It shows how famous Khan is in Hollywood too.

    In the show, he talked about the intolerance in the country and has been asked to “go to Pakistan” by senior BJP leaders like Kailash Vijayvargiya and Sadhvi Prachi to his and Gauri's love story.

    Letterman also came to Mumbai and got overwhelmed by the swarming crowds outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra house Mannat. 

