Shah Rukh Khan holds a special place as the richest star hero in the Indian film industry. He has crores of fans worldwide. He built an empire worth thousands of crores through movies, his IPL cricket team, and various businesses. People always discuss his lifestyle. Everyone knows about his famous 'Mannat' bungalow in Mumbai. But Shah Rukh Khan owns highly luxurious properties abroad too. He owns a stunning bungalow worth crores of rupees in Los Angeles, America.

300 Crore Bungalow In America

Shah Rukh Khan owns this luxury mansion in 'Beverly Hills', the most expensive area in America. This bungalow costs over 300 crores. The details of this property are very interesting. The builders equipped this extraordinary building with ultra-modern facilities. It features six spacious bedrooms, a beautiful swimming pool, a private cabana, and a dedicated tennis court for sports.