Director Madhur Bhandarkar announces his next historical drama, 'Syama - The Missing Chapter,' a biopic centered on the political life and legacy of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, scheduled to begin production in 2027.

Madhur Bhandarkar Announces New Historical Drama

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 23 (ANI): National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is set to bring the life and legacy of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee to the big screen with his next project, tentatively titled 'Syama- The Missing Chapter'. The film will go on floors next year, with further details about the project currently under wraps. The film is backed by producer Aditya Kumar Halwasiya and jointly produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and AKH Ventures. Bhandarkar will begin work on the project after completing his upcoming film, 'The Wives of Bollywood.'

The Narrative Scope of Syama

Positioned as a historical drama with elements of a political thriller, 'Syama - The Missing Chapter' will trace the life of Dr Mukherjee, a scholar and statesman who played a significant role in India's political history. The narrative will cover his early career as the youngest Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta, his tenure in independent India's first Cabinet under Jawaharlal Nehru and the ideological differences that led to his resignation. The film will also explore Mukherjee's founding of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, his 1953 campaign against the permit system in Jammu and Kashmir, and the circumstances surrounding his death in detention.

Insights from Producers and Directors

Speaking about the film, producer Aditya Kumar Halwasiya said, “Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s life is a powerful reminder that true leadership lies in courage, conviction and service to the nation. Through Syama, we aim to bring his remarkable journey to the screen and inspire a new generation to discover our history, embrace our heritage and understand the values that help shape our nation’s future.”

Bhandarkar also shared his thoughts on taking up the historical subject, saying, “Exploring Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s life for the first time as a filmmaker is both a challenge and demanding. Through Syama, I hope to bring an important chapter of India’s history to the screen with honesty, sensitivity and a fresh perspective.”

The project aims to revisit a significant chapter of India's past through Mukherjee's political journey, ideological differences and decisions. With its focus on historical events and political developments, the film seeks to introduce audiences to the life and legacy of a figure whose ideas continue to prompt debate and reflection. Further details, including the film's cast and other production information, have not yet been announced. The film is scheduled to go on floors in 2027. (ANI)