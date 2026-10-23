The new rom-com Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar explores school reunions, old crushes, and second chances at love, featuring a fresh cast including Sparsh Walia and Alisha Chopra. While reviews praise its nostalgic appeal and relatable Gen Z romance, critics note predictable writing and thin plotting.

October 23rd — that's today! Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, a new romantic comedy, hit screens. It promises nostalgia, school reunions, and old flames. Critics, however, call the storyline predictable. Director Anuj Saini mixes humor, romance, and friendship. His characters navigate second chances at first love.

Gautam, Vedant, Shivi — three friends, a decade out of school. All are unfulfilled in their corporate grind, all single. A reunion, either in Mussoorie or Dehradun, offers them a chance. They confront past crushes. This kicks off a string of comedic — and emotional — entanglements.

A Trip Down Memory Lane with a Fresh Cast

"We need a fresh wave of actors in Hindi cinema," co-writer and co-producer Luv Ranjan declared. He defended casting newcomers. Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar features a fresh ensemble. They include Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber, and Sargun Kaur Luthra. Critics praise the cast's natural screen presence and energy. This shines through in scenes where old friends tease each other, navigate awkward romance. Notably, Kunal Vaid delivers charm and comic timing.

Storyline and Critical Reception

Luv Ranjan, Jehan Handa, and Anuj Saini co-wrote the story. It dives into Gen Z relationships. Commitment phobia and modern love get a look. Gautam, the shy romantic, finds Gehna again. Vedant finally tells school topper Simran his feelings. Shivi undergoes a dramatic makeover for her crush, Karan. The film promises laughs and relatable moments. Still, some critics call the plotting thin. Romances feel unconvincing. The first half — 142 minutes long — takes its time. It struggles to find its pace. Things pick up later, though, with amusing complications.

Music and Audience Appeal

Pyaar Manga Hai Tumhi Se by Jubin Nautiyal. Jaane Kis Mod Pe from Darshan Raval and Shreya Jain. These are the film's soundtrack highlights. Composers aimed to inject soul and warmth. Yet, despite the hummable tunes, reviews say the music fades quickly. Most see Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar as a light-hearted rom-com. Its conventional story might still resonate. Audiences seeking nostalgia and comfort will find it. This movie should spark chats about old crushes, unspoken feelings.

A "nostalgic treat," some call it. The film asks if first love deserves a second chance — a predictable, yet pleasant, weekend watch for rom-com fans.