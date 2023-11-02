Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan birthday special: '3 Idiots' to 'Lagaan', films rejected by King Khan

    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan turns 58 years old today. Let us have a look at the films he rejected. 

    Shah Rukh Khan has rejected some of the big films which turned out to be massive success and win big awards. 

    '3 Idiots', starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone and one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history. Shah Rukh Khan was initially offered the part but declined owing to scheduling issues.

    Ashutosh Gowarikar intended to cast Shah Rukh Khan as Bhuvan in 'Lagaan, but the actor declined for unspecified reasons. However, it was SRK who recommended Aamir Khan to the filmmaker for the same role in the sports drama, which went on to become India's third Oscar nomination.

    Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar wanted to cast Shah Rukh Khan in his historical drama 'Jodhaa Akbar' after working with him on 'Swades', but the actor passed down the project owing to personal concerns. Gowarikar subsequently turned to Hrithik Roshan, who was cast as the film's starring character.

    Director Rakesh Roshan approached Shah Rukh Khan with an offer to play the lead part in 'Kaho Naa...' before casting his son Hrithik Roshan. However, things did not go as planned for Pyaar Hai, as SRK declined the offer.

    Did you know that Salman Khan wasn't initially cast in the spy thriller 'Ek Tha Tiger'? Director Kabir Khan wanted to take SRK as the lead but he had accepted Yash Chopra's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

