As Shah Rukh Khan nears his 60th birthday, designer Manish Malhotra praised him as the 'fittest'. A special film festival by PVR INOX is underway, showing his iconic films. SRK reacted nostalgically to the tribute as fan celebrations have begun online.

Birthday wishes have started coming in early for the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is set to turn a year older on Sunday, November 2. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra extended his warm wishes to SRK, calling him the "most stylish and the fittest."

Manish Malhotra's Birthday Wish

Manish Malhotra shared a string of pictures, showing the 'Jawan' star in stunning ensembles from the designer himself. SRK, who can be seen sporting a dapper suit, kurtas, and sherwanis, exuded his usual charm. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) "TheoneandOnly @iamsrk. Happy Birthday best of wishes for you always from your PRE Birthday today to your Big Birthday Tomorrow... , most stylish and the fittest and the Best everywhere .. from the 90s to know you are the same person always ... admiration and love always," Manish Malhotra wrote in the caption.

SRK Film Festival Marks Milestone

Shah Rukh Khan will celebrate his 60th birthday on November 2, with fans already flooding social media platforms with nostalgic posts and greetings. Ahead of his birthday, adding to the fervour is the announcement of a special film festival, organised by PVR Cinemas, to mark SRK's six-decade milestone. The festival, which began on October 31, has witnessed some of his most iconic films light up cinema screens across India once again, giving audiences a chance to relive memorable cinematic moments.

It's not just the fans, but SRK himself has been thrilled about the festival dedicated to him. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) Taking to Instagram, the superstar dropped a heartfelt yet nostalgic reaction."Some of my previous films are coming back to the theatres. The man in them hasn't changed much - just the hair... and a little more handsome. The Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival begins on 31st October! In select theatres across India, in association with PVR INOX," he wrote.

The two-week event will showcase seven of Khan's most iconic films across more than 75 cinemas in over 30 cities. (ANI)