    SEXY photos: Kylie Jenner flaunts voluptuous body in orange bikini from her brand 'Khy'; take a look

    Mother of two Kylie Jenner displays her highly toned tummy in an orange bikini from her swimsuit brand, Khy, in sizes XXS to 4X. Kylie shared two new photos to her Khy Instagram page.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 7:52 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    For the summer Khy release, the 26-year-old model wore a vibrant orange bikini with minimal fabric and plenty of flare.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The top had small triangles that barely held her assets. In one photo, the reality TV star pulled down her leggings to reveal her briefs, which featured knots at the sides. Kylie spoke with DailyMail.com about her thoughts on the swimwear.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    'We took our time creating this collection because, like everything we do at Khy, the design, quality, fabric, and fit are all extremely important to me. For the swim, we designed designs and alternatives to accommodate various style and coverage demands.I wanted to make sure we were catering to everyone,' Kylie explained.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vacation Shop will be available in sizes XXS to 4X, with pieces priced between $34 and $88. She added, 'For the cover ups, it was important to me that these styles complemented the swim because whenever I’m on vacation or at the beach, what I’m wearing over my swimsuit is basically my whole look for the day.'

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The press release shared by Kenner says: 'Khy debuts an array of poolside ensembles just in time for the warmer season. 'Drop 008 features buttery soft bikinis and one-pieces that echo a classic, contemporary vibe with a vintage-inspired twist. 'With 16 swimwear styles, the collection offers a variety of coverage options for a tailored fit that caters to all, ranging from classic triangle tops and cheeky bikini bottoms, to one pieces and boy short bottoms with more coverage.

     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    'Designed to complement the swimwear, the assortment includes a total of 12 cover-ups – perfect for creating a full, elevated look from beach to street.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The cover-up range is offered across 2 fabrications: Soft Stretch, a lightweight, ultra soft modal jersey, and Mesh, a breezy, sheer, single-layer mesh. Both fabrics are lightweight and easy to wear, offering a fashion-forward-yet-functional solution to dressing for the summer heat. 

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    'With a palette that ranges from vibrant brights to timeless neutrals, this drop allows for striking monochromatic ensembles or playful mix-and-match separates.'

