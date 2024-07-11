SEXY photos: Kylie Jenner flaunts voluptuous body in orange bikini from her brand 'Khy'; take a look

Mother of two Kylie Jenner displays her highly toned tummy in an orange bikini from her swimsuit brand, Khy, in sizes XXS to 4X. Kylie shared two new photos to her Khy Instagram page.

For the summer Khy release, the 26-year-old model wore a vibrant orange bikini with minimal fabric and plenty of flare.

The top had small triangles that barely held her assets. In one photo, the reality TV star pulled down her leggings to reveal her briefs, which featured knots at the sides. Kylie spoke with DailyMail.com about her thoughts on the swimwear.

'We took our time creating this collection because, like everything we do at Khy, the design, quality, fabric, and fit are all extremely important to me. For the swim, we designed designs and alternatives to accommodate various style and coverage demands.I wanted to make sure we were catering to everyone,' Kylie explained.

Vacation Shop will be available in sizes XXS to 4X, with pieces priced between $34 and $88. She added, 'For the cover ups, it was important to me that these styles complemented the swim because whenever I’m on vacation or at the beach, what I’m wearing over my swimsuit is basically my whole look for the day.'

The press release shared by Kenner says: 'Khy debuts an array of poolside ensembles just in time for the warmer season. 'Drop 008 features buttery soft bikinis and one-pieces that echo a classic, contemporary vibe with a vintage-inspired twist. 'With 16 swimwear styles, the collection offers a variety of coverage options for a tailored fit that caters to all, ranging from classic triangle tops and cheeky bikini bottoms, to one pieces and boy short bottoms with more coverage.

'Designed to complement the swimwear, the assortment includes a total of 12 cover-ups – perfect for creating a full, elevated look from beach to street.

The cover-up range is offered across 2 fabrications: Soft Stretch, a lightweight, ultra soft modal jersey, and Mesh, a breezy, sheer, single-layer mesh. Both fabrics are lightweight and easy to wear, offering a fashion-forward-yet-functional solution to dressing for the summer heat.

'With a palette that ranges from vibrant brights to timeless neutrals, this drop allows for striking monochromatic ensembles or playful mix-and-match separates.'

