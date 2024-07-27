Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Georgina Rodriguez looks super-HOT in beach vacay with Cristiano Ronaldo

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez show off their stunning physique in photos taken by the sea. The family took a trip to Saudi Arabia and are on a vacation

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 27, 2024, 7:57 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez travel in Saudi Arabia with their children Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Eva Maria, Mateo Ronaldo, Alana Martina, and Bella Ronaldo. Georgina shared an Instagram image of the seven-year-old family enjoying a lavish yacht trip following his stay at the UEFA Euro 2024.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Georgina stared fondly at Bella as she held the child in her arms. In the beautiful family photo, they all smiled like millionaires. Ronaldo Jr. was photographed relaxing on a bean bag while the other youngsters strolled towards a boat. Cristiano Ronaldo stretched in a sauna. In one of the images, he adopted a silly, tongue-out expression on the beach.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Previously, Cristiano Ronaldo went on another tropical vacation with his family. The Portuguese celebrity relaxed in a sauna bath with his ladylove. Both were nabbed with beers in their hands.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The parents and their children frolicked in the water and posed joyfully. Cristiano Ronaldo was photographed holding the hands of her two kids while standing amid the ruffling waves. The final shot showed the Al-Nassr player and his little daughter exiting an airliner.

    article_image5

    This is not the family's first visit to Saudi Arabia. They had been to the same place a few months before. Cristiano Ronaldo's initial photo showed him standing in the shallow waves of the sea with his arms wide out.
     

    article_image6

    He smiled broadly, displaying his chiselled figure. Later, he went for a run down the shore with his companion. It was followed by a nice family photo. "Recharging in Saudi Arabia with the family," his caption said.

    article_image7

    Georgina, Cristiano's girlfriend, isn't hesitant to share holiday photos with his fans. She published a series of images of herself in her bikini, with Cristiano smiling happily on the beach. Following this restorative getaway, Ronaldo will prepare for preseason with Al-Nassr, where he scored 50 goals the previous season, breaking records and making history. He does not plan to retire anytime soon.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have returned from another lavish vacation and filmed all of the serene moments on Instagram!

    article_image9

    Her followers quickly flooded the comments, with one writing: "Too beautiful." Another added: "What a goddess." A third fan also commented: "Miss Universe."

     

    article_image10

    Georgina has been in a relationship with Ronaldo since 2016 and frequently shares peeks of their love on social media.

