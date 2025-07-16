Image Credit : ANI

A Private Ceremony with Close Friends and Family

According to a report by Daily Mail, Selena and Benny are planning a private two-day celebration, which will include only their closest family members and friends. While the couple hasn’t confirmed anything yet, sources suggest that wedding invitations have already been sent via email.

The invites also mention bringing overnight bags, hinting that there might be a week-long celebration for a few select guests. However, details like the venue and theme are still under wraps.