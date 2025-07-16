Selena Gomez to Marry Benny Blanco in September? Here’s What We Know
Singer-actress Selena Gomez is reportedly set to marry music producer Benny Blanco this September in an intimate California ceremony, following years of friendship and a quiet engagement announcement.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Singer and actress Selena Gomez is reportedly getting married to music producer Benny Blanco this September in California. After dating for several years, the couple is said to be ready to take the next step in their relationship with an intimate wedding.
A Private Ceremony with Close Friends and Family
According to a report by Daily Mail, Selena and Benny are planning a private two-day celebration, which will include only their closest family members and friends. While the couple hasn’t confirmed anything yet, sources suggest that wedding invitations have already been sent via email.
The invites also mention bringing overnight bags, hinting that there might be a week-long celebration for a few select guests. However, details like the venue and theme are still under wraps.
A Love Story Years in the Making
Selena and Benny have known each other for years. They first worked together in 2015 on Selena’s song "Same Old Love." Although they were just friends at the time, their relationship turned romantic in 2023.
By December 2023, Selena confirmed they had been dating for six months. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she called Benny "my absolute everything" and shared how happy he made her feel.
A Quiet Engagement and Growing Excitement
The couple announced their engagement in December 2024, surprising fans with photos of Selena showing off her sparkling diamond ring. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for more details about their big day.
As of now, neither Selena nor Benny have officially commented on the wedding reports, but excitement is already building among their followers.