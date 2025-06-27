- Home
- Entertainment
- Sardaar Ji 3 Row: Neeru Bajwa unfollows Hania Aamir, deletes posts amid ongoing controversy
Sardaar Ji 3 Row: Neeru Bajwa unfollows Hania Aamir, deletes posts amid ongoing controversy
Neeru Bajwa unfollows Hania Amir and deletes all posts related to 'Sardarji 3' amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the film. Is this a sign of her disassociating from the project?
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Punjabi film Sardarji 3, lead actress Neeru Bajwa has taken a significant step. It appears that she has distanced herself from the film and the related controversy. Neeru Bajwa has unfollowed Pakistani actress Hania Aamir on social media. Hania Aamir, who made controversial comments about the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor, has been at the center of the storm due to her involvement in Sardarji 3, which has further fueled the backlash.
Neeru Bajwa Deletes 'Sardarji 3' Related Posts
Neeru Bajwa hasn't just unfollowed Hania Aamir; she has also deleted all posts related to Sardarji 3 from her Instagram handle. This includes the film’s teaser, trailer, songs, and posters. Her actions are being widely discussed on social media. A screenshot is also going viral, showing that Neeru is no longer following Hania Aamir. No posts related to Sardarji 3 are visible on her Instagram feed. However, it is still unclear whether Hania is following Neeru.
What is the 'Sardarji 3' Controversy?
The controversy surrounding 'Sardarji 3', directed by Amar Hundal, arose due to the involvement of Pakistani actress Hania Amir. In April 2025, after terrorists brutally murdered 26 innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) banned Pakistani artists from working in India. Hania had already signed Diljit Dosanjh's film at that time. However, after FWICE's decision, it was believed that she would be replaced. However, when the film's trailer was released, it became clear that she was still part of the project.
To avoid the controversy, Diljit and the rest of the film's team decided to release it worldwide, except in India. But the controversy didn't subside; instead, it escalated, and there were even calls to boycott Diljit Dosanjh. On the other hand, Diljit clarified that the film had been shot before the Pahalgam attack. The film was released in overseas markets on June 27.