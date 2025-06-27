Image Credit : Social Media

What is the 'Sardarji 3' Controversy?

The controversy surrounding 'Sardarji 3', directed by Amar Hundal, arose due to the involvement of Pakistani actress Hania Amir. In April 2025, after terrorists brutally murdered 26 innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) banned Pakistani artists from working in India. Hania had already signed Diljit Dosanjh's film at that time. However, after FWICE's decision, it was believed that she would be replaced. However, when the film's trailer was released, it became clear that she was still part of the project.