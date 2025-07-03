- Home
- Entertainment
- Sardaar Ji 3 Box Office Collection: Diljit Dosanjh's film creates global waves, breaks records
Sardaar Ji 3 Box Office Collection: Diljit Dosanjh's film creates global waves, breaks records
Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 hasn't been released in India, yet it's breaking box office records in Pakistan, even surpassing Salman Khan’s Sultan to become a massive overseas success.
| Published : Jul 03 2025, 10:36 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Image Credit : instagram
Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 may not have released in India, but it’s performing exceptionally well overseas, posting impressive box office numbers internationally after a strong opening weekend in key global markets.
26
Image Credit : Instagram
Sardaar Ji 3, starring a Pakistani actress, was banned in India due to restrictions on Pakistani artists. However, it released worldwide on June 27 and is performing strongly across international markets.
36
Image Credit : instagram
According to official updates, Sardaar Ji 3 earned around ₹18.1 crore (over $2.1 million) in its opening weekend, marking a strong international debut despite not releasing in India due to ongoing restrictions.
46
Image Credit : X
Sardaar 3 had the second-biggest opening weekend for a Punjabi film, earning around ₹4.30 crore on Friday, ₹6.75 crore on Saturday, and ₹7 crore on Sunday.
56
Image Credit : Social Media
Sardaar Ji 3 set a new record in Pakistan for the biggest opening for an Indian film, earning around ₹3.85 crore.
66
Image Credit : Film
The film's ban in India stems from casting Hania Amir, a Pakistani actress, due to restrictions on Pakistani artists.
Top Stories