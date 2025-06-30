Image Credit : Instagram

About the Sardaar Ji Franchise

Both previous films in the Sardaar Ji franchise, Sardaar Ji and Sardaar Ji 2, were box office hits. Sardaar Ji, released in 2015, reportedly set records with a business of 38.38 crore. Sardaar Ji 2, released in 2016, did a business of over 24 crore. Despite not being released in India, Sardaar Ji 3 is receiving a positive response overseas, solidifying Diljit's status as a global star. He has also worked in Bollywood films, starting with a cameo in Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya (2012), followed by Udta Punjab, Phillauri, Soorma, Arjun Patiala, Good Newwz, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Coolie No. 1, and Amar Singh Chamkila.