“Sarabhai vs Sarabhai” Cast After 21 Years: Then vs Now Transformation [PHOTOS]
Satish Shah of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away on October 25. Over 21 years, the cast’s appearances have changed significantly. Here’s a look at how the beloved actors of the show look now.
Satish Shah
Satish Shah appeared in a lead role in the show. He passed away on October 25, 2025.
Ratna Pathak
Ratna Pathak played the character of Maya Sarabhai in the show. This is how Ratna looks now, 21 years later.
Sumeet Raghavan
Sumeet Raghavan played the character of Sahil Sarabhai in the show. This is how Sumeet looks now after all these years.
Rupali Ganguly
Rupali Ganguly played Monisha Sarabhai in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'. Now, Rupali Ganguly is seen in the popular serial Anupamaa.
Rajesh Kumar
Actor Rajesh Kumar played the role of Rosesh in the show. After 21 years, Rajesh Kumar's look has changed quite a bit.
Vaibhavi Upadhyay
Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay played the role of Jasmine in the show. She passed away in a car accident in 2023.
Deven Bhojani
'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' featured Deven Bhojani as Dushyant. After so many years, Deven has changed a lot.