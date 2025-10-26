Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor Satish Shah, recalling their time working together. He remembered Shah’s warmth, guidance, and respect, calling him a fatherly figure and a great human being.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh paid his condolences to veteran actor Satish Shah, who passed away on Saturday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Recalling his working experience with Shah , Neil told ANI, "Satish ji was like my father. In fact, my first film was 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge!' as an assistant director. He also worked on that film. And he gave me a lot of love and respect. Bahut yaad aa rahai hai unki (So, I am missing him a lot)."

"...He was a very good human being, and I respected him a lot. I recently met him, and he showed me immense love. He was a good friend of my father and a big fan of my grandfather, Mukesh Ji," the actor shared earlier.

Actor Jamnadas Majethia, who worked with Satish Shah in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', also paid tribute to the late actor, saying, "This is a big loss. He was a very knowledgeable person. I spoke to him the day before yesterday. He was absolutely fit, but we couldn't meet him that day as he said he was very tired and wanted to sleep..."

Born on June 25, 1951, Satish Shah was best known for his roles in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro,' and 'Main Hoon Na. ' He had an illustrious career spanning over four decades in Indian cinema and television. The news of Shah's passing was shared by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Instagram.

According to Pandit, the actor suddenly fell ill at his home and was rushed to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, where he breathed his last.

While calling the demise of Satish Shah a "huge loss" for the entertainment industry, Ashoke Pandit said, "Our friend and great actor Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure. Just a few hours ago, he suddenly fell ill at home. He was taken to a hospital in Hinduja, Shivaji Park. He has passed away. It is a huge loss for our industry."

Ashoke Pandit recalled his work experience with Satish Shah while expressing his sorrow at the actor's passing. "I have worked a lot with Satish. Satish was a very good and talented person. His family told me about this news. There is no word to express his sadness," added Ashoke Pandit.

With a career spanning over four decades, Satish Shah became a household name through his comic roles in films and television.

Despite his memorable roles in cinema, Shah's portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in the television series 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' remains one of the most iconic comic performances in Indian TV history.

The entertainment industry has been mourning the loss of the Bollywood icon Satish Shah, with fans and colleagues expressing their grief on social media. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)