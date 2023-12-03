Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sara Ali Khan to Aditi Rao Hydari; celebs grace Sanjay Leela Bhansali niece Sharmin Segal's wedding reception

    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

    Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, Sharmin Segal, hosted a splendid wedding reception in the bustling city of Mumbai. The event saw the presence of various luminaries, with the likes of Sara Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Ranveer Singh gracing the celebratory occasion.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The celebratory reception took place a few days subsequent to the nuptials between Sharmin Segal and Aman Mehta, who is Executive Director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Notably, Ranveer Singh attended the festivity solo, seemingly without his wife Deepika Padukone, who was reportedly on a recent journey to London with her female companions. Ranveer Singh, arriving in his car, maintained an air of sophistication. Glimpses of the charismatic actor in a dapper suit were successfully captured by the paparazzi.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning in a beautiful grey silk outfit at the event. She went for a simple but classy look, adding chunky earrings and bangles to enhance her traditional attire.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan graced the occasion in a stunning blue anarkali suit, radiating grace and charm.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sonakshi Sinha, accompanied by her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal, added to the glamour of the wedding party.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    She donned a striking green ethnic ensemble, while Zaheer Iqbal opted for a navy blue blazer and pants paired with a crisp white shirt.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Other notable attendees included Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl, who were also photographed arriving at the venue. 

    Sharmin Segal, the daughter of Bela and Deepak Segal, embarked on her acting journey with the debut film "Malaal" in 2019 and later starred in "Atithi Bhooto Bhava" in 2022. Notably, she is set to make her mark in her uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming OTT debut series, "Heeramandi."

