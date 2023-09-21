Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sara Ali Khan, Ekta Kapoor elevate glam element in stunning outfits at Ganpati event

    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 9:37 AM IST

    All the biggest stars turned up at Shehzada star Kartik Aaryan's Ganpati Bappa darshan. But out of them all, Sara Ali Khan, Ekta Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur upped the style game in beautiful attires.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kartik Aaryan hosted a Ganpati Bappa darshan at his home. Many big A-listers attended this darshan at his home. But out of them all, Sara Ali Khan and Ekta Kapoor upped the glam element in traditional outfits.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sara Ali Khan looks stunning and breath-taking in a dark pink and golden printed work traditional kurti and pyjama with pink mojris and a bold red bindi on her forehead as she arrived at Kartik Aaryan's Ganpati Bappa darshan.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Noted Bollywood film producer Ekta Kapoor was snapped at Kartik Aaryan's Ganpati Bappa darshan looking pretty in a blue coloured traditional embroidery work kurta and pyjama as she posed for the paps.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Mrunal Thakur was snapped by the paparazzi at Kartik Aaryan residence for Ganpati Bappa darshan in a silk cream and green colour saree as she posed for the paps.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Rasha Thadani was snapped by the paparazzi at Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati Bappa darshan in a traditional green attire as she posed for the paps.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Jackky Bhagnani looked dapper in a white embroidered work kurta with dark denim blue coloured jeans as he posed for the paps while arriving at Kartik Aaryan's house for Ganpati Bappa darshan.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Noted Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan looked dashing in a dark maroon kurta and white pyjama while his wife Mini Mathur looked stunning in a green and silver shimmery saree at Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati Bappa darshan.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra looked dapper in a blue kurta, black over coat and white shiny pyjama pants as he got papped by the paps at Kartik Aaryan's Ganpati bappa Darshan.

