Sanjana Ganesan, wife of cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, joined the viral 'Ghar ki yaad nhi aayi' trend from 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. She shared a meme teasing Bumrah's 'boys night' plans with the film's dialogue, poking fun at married life.

Sanjana Ganesan, the sports presenter and wife of the star Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, joined the viral "Ghar ki yaad nhi aayi" trend of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' that instantly became a viral meme among cricket and film lovers alike.

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Taking to her Instagram handle, Ganesan shared a hilarious and relatable take on married life by sharing a meme about Bumrah's "boys night" plans, which he often misses due to family. In her post, Ganesan shared an image with the caption saying "Every time Jasprit thinks about planning a boys' night". It was followed by the viral Dhurandhar dialogue "Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe, Jassi?" teasing her husband about his intentions of sneaking out for boys' night, only to jokingly remind him to stay put at home.

Origin of the Viral Meme

The viral "Ghar ki yaad nhi aayi" dialogue took place during a scene in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' when Ranveer's best friend, Pinda, recognises him as an Indian agent who was living in Pakistan. It is currently one of the most discussed scenes of Dhurandhar 2, as it involves the emotional maturity of the characters and the confrontation between two old friends who parted ways due to tragic situations.

About 'Dhurandhar 2'

Dhurandhar 2 was directed by Aditya Dhar and starred Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi in the lead roles. The second instalment of the Dhurandhar franchise has already collected over Rs 700 crore at the box office, thrashing several records. The film is currently running in theatres.