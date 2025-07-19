Image Credit : instagram

What is the whole matter?

In her complaint to the Pune Rural Police, Sangeeta said, 'The entry gate grill window of my farmhouse was broken. Then, when she went inside, many household items, including the TV, bed, and refrigerator, were missing. Also, the CCTV cameras were broken. I had not been able to visit the farmhouse for so long due to my father's health problems, and then when she went to the farmhouse with her two maids, the main entry gate was broken. The upper floor was completely in ruins, all the beds were broken, and many household items and valuables were either missing or destroyed.'

While talking about this, Pune Police said, 'A team has been sent to Sangeeta's farmhouse for assessment. We will register a case after the assessment of damage and theft is completed.'