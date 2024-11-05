Sana Sultan marries Mohammad Wazid in Madinah; photos go viral

Bigg Boss OTT 3 star Sana Sultan married Mohammad Wazid in an intimate nikah in Madinah. However, Sana did not reveal her husband’s face in the wedding photos.

First Published Nov 5, 2024, 11:46 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Sana Sultan got married in Madinah on Monday. The reality TV actress resorted to Instagram to share her private wedding ceremony at the sacred pilgrimage destination.
 

Sana posted images from her modest ceremony. Sana stated that she had married Mohammad Wazid, although she did not show her husband's face in the wedding images.

Sana was wearing ivory attire in the social media image. Her spouse joined her in a sherwani. In one of the images, Sana placed her hand on Wajid's and posed with the Madinah mosque in the backdrop. In another, she was spotted posing with her spouse while he turned his back on the camera. A snapshot also shows the pair exchanging vows. 

Sharing the photos, Sana wrote, “Alhamdulillah, I am humbled and overjoyed to share that I have been blessed with Nikkah in the most sacred and dreamlike place—Madinah—beside the most wonderful man, my Wajid Ji, my ‘Vitamin W’ ❤️. From cherished friends to life partners, our journey has been a testament to love, patience, and faith."

She added, “What fills my heart with pride and joy is that we kept our relationship pure—Halal. In today’s world, where such choices might seem rare, especially for someone like me with a modern outlook, we stood firm. We met at a time when our souls needed healing, and through pure intentions and genuine love, we became each other’s solace."

Sharing insights on her wedding, Sana said, “From the beginning, we vowed to honor our bond by avoiding anything haram, believing this to be the cornerstone of a lasting relationship. We anchored our hearts in faith and patience (Sabr), trusting the Almighty to guide us. Our dream was a simple Nikah, free from the grandeur of worldly glitz, and today, our patience has been rewarded. In the presence of our loved ones, under the serene skies of Madinah, we embarked on this beautiful journey of togetherness."
 

She ended the post by saying, “I truly believe that when your intentions are pure, your love is unconditional, and your faith in Allah is unwavering, He blesses you with what is best. My heart overflows with gratitude—Shukar, Shukar, Shukar.".

Several social media users flooded Sana's comments section with love and congratulations. The actor-model was seen in Anil Kapoor-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 3

